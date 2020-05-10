Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market to Register Stellar Growth as Lockdown Restrictions are Lifted after COVID-19 Subsides

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market

Most recent developments in the current Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market? What is the projected value of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-use industry and geography. The component is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into module and others for better understanding of the sub segments, which are playing key role in narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. On the basis of Application, it can be further bifurcated smart metering, asset tracking, alarms & event detectors, smart bins and others. Furthermore, the end–use industry is further segmented as healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, agriculture, smart cities and others.

Geographically, the report classifies the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and also included analysis of countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Narrowband IoT Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players based on their 2016 revenues. Of these, major players are profiled in these market which plays the prominent role in the entire ecosystem. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors responsible for benchmarking the players are market position, offerings, Research & Development and others factors includes top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook that are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Key Players profiled under narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are Key Players profiled under Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are Huawei Technologies co. ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Ericsson Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, Nokia Corporation, u – blox, SEQUANS Communications SA, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Intel Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, China Unicom, and Etisalat Corporation, etc.

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented as below:

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Component

Hardware Module Others

Software

Services

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Application

Smart Metering

Asset Tracking

Alarms & Event Detectors

Smart Parking

Smart Bins

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By End-use Industry

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & utilities

Transportation & logistics

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



