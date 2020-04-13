Natural Cosmetics Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During2018-2028

This report provides the forecast and analysis of the global natural cosmetics market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The natural cosmetics report reveals the natural cosmetics market dynamics in seven geographic segments, along with an analysis of the natural cosmetics market for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints and recent trends of the natural cosmetics market. The natural cosmetics report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of natural cosmeticsand highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The natural cosmetics study demonstrates the natural cosmetics market dynamics and trends across different regions, which are expected to influence the current status as well as the future prospects of the natural cosmetics market.

The natural cosmetics report studies the global natural cosmeticsmarket for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of the natural cosmetics report is to offer quantitative & qualitative insights and study the key trends pertaining to the global natural cosmetics market that gradually help transform businesses.

The natural cosmetics market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the natural cosmetics spending of countries in all the six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the natural cosmetics market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the natural cosmetics market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation of the natural cosmetics market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and natural cosmetics industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The natural cosmetics report includes the revenue generated from the sales of natural cosmetics across all the regional economies.

The natural cosmetics report begins with an executive summary intended to provide a clear perspective about the natural cosmetics market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the natural cosmetics market and provides the definition of the natural cosmetics market along with an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends of the natural cosmetics market. The sections that follow include the analysis of the natural cosmetics market by product type, application, end use, sales channel, region and a country-level analysis. The detailed segmentation of the natural cosmetics market report is as follows:

By Region

By Product Type

By Application

By End-use

By Sales Channel

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU5

Nordic

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

APEJ

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of AMEA

Skin Care

Hair care

Color Cosmetics

Frances

Oral Care

Toiletries

Male

Female

Unisex

Baby

Personal Care (Household)

Salon & Spa

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Wholesale/Distributors

Club Stores

On the basis of product type, the global natural cosmetics market is segmented as skin care, hair care, colour cosmetics, fragrance, oral cosmetics and toiletries. The global natural cosmetics market is further segmented on the basis application, which includes men, women, unisex and baby. The global natural cosmetics market is also segmented by end use, which includes salon and personal care. The natural cosmetics market is also segmented on the basis of sales channel as wholesale/distributor, hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores and club stores.

All the above sections of the natural cosmetics market evaluate the natural cosmetics market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as future prospects. For the natural cosmetics market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the natural cosmetics market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The natural cosmetics market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the natural cosmetics market report highlights the natural cosmetics market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The natural cosmetics market study investigates the regional Year-Oo-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the natural cosmetics market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The natural cosmetics report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The natural cosmetics market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and weighted average pricing by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average of the pricing trends in different countries. The market size and forecast for each segment of the natural cosmetics market has been provided in the context of the country. The natural cosmetics market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The prices considered for the calculation of revenue are the average country prices that are obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of natural cosmetics. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the adoption of natural cosmetics across various regions. The natural cosmetics market numbers for all the regions by product type, nature, end user and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each country. The company-level natural cosmetics market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The natural cosmetics market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side and the impact of macro-economic factors on the natural cosmetics market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the natural cosmetics market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the natural cosmetics market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments of the global natural cosmetics market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to the growth of the natural cosmetics market. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends of the natural cosmetics market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the natural cosmetics market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of natural cosmetics. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments in the natural cosmetics market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the natural cosmetics market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption of natural cosmetics in the global market, FMI has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ This index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the natural cosmetics market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the global natural cosmetics market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the natural cosmetics market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the natural cosmetics market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players in the global natural cosmetics market areAllergan PLC; ARK Skincare; Avon Products Inc.; Bayer AG; Beiersdorf AG; Biomod Concepts, Inc.; Coty, Inc.; Colgate Palmolive Company; L'Oréal S.A.; Alma Secret Company; Procter & Gamble Co.; Revlon, Inc.; Clarins Group; Unilever; Lotus Herbals Limited; Oriflame Cosmetics AG; Nature Republic; Kao Corporation; Mary Kay Inc. and Natura & Co.

