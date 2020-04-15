Natural Food Preservatives Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Inc, Kemin Industries, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company

Change in consumer preferences is expected to be a major factor that drives the demand for food preservatives. Increase in demand for convenience products has increased the demand for foods with longer shelf life, thus augmenting the demand for food preservatives. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat food products has also driven the consumption of food preservatives in the recent past. Increase in demand for organic food products restrains the market growth as they often do not contain any preservatives.

The key players operating in the global natural food preservatives market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Inc, Kemin Industries, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC., BASF SE, Corbion NV, Galactic SA, Biosecur Lab (Foodguard) and ITA 3 S.r.l.

The Natural Food Preservatives Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Natural preservatives are naturally derived additives which are used in a wide range of products, such as snacks, bakery, confectionery, meat, seafood, poultry and others to preserve the natural characteristics of food and increase their shelf life for storage. In addition, natural food preservatives are used to avoid spoilage during transportation. The traditional natural ways of preservation include freezing, boiling, smoking, pasteurizing, pickling and others. Sugar and salt are the earliest natural ways of food preservation that efficiently reduced the growth of bacteria in food.

