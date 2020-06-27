Network Slicing Market Drivers and Challenges Report 2027

Network slicing enables the multiplexing of independent and virtualized networks over a common physical network infrastructure. Each network slice is an end-to-end network that supports to particular industry application. Growing data traffic due to increase penetration with a smartphone is propelling the growth of the network slicing market. Network slicing provides flexibility to the 5G network through its utilization of proper network infrastructure and the allocation of network resources. Thus, fueling the growth of the network slicing market.

Scope of the Report

The various benefits offered by the network slicing such as, provide configurable services for specific customers, adds flexibility and efficiency to address particular needs. Thus, boosting the growth of the network slicing market. Moreover, network slicing helps telecom operators to build a flexible network that provides multiple use cases across different industries and different customers. Growing demand for next-generation 5G networks for better bandwidth and high-speed capabilities is attributed to the growth of the network slicing market. The rising demand for high-speed data across the globe is expected to trigger the growth of the network slicing market.

The “Global Network Slicing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network slicing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview network slicing market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The global network slicing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading network slicing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the network slicing market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

