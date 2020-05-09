Network Traffic Analysis Solutions to Exhibit Healthy Growth Through Forecast Period; Market Likely to Mitigate COVID-19’s Financial Impact

The global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global network traffic analysis solutions market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the network traffic analysis solutions market include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Ipswitch, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.. Other prominent market players include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC and Netmon Inc.

The Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market is segmented as below:

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By User Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Education

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Others (Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, and Hospitality)

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

