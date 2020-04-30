Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Neurological Disorder Drugs Market globally. This report on ‘Neurological Disorder Drugs Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Neurological Disorders are associated with dysfunction in any part of the brain or nervous system resulting in physical or psychological damage. Various types of neurological drugs are available in the market such as antipsychotic, antiepileptic, anticholinergic and analgesics for the treatments of neurological disorders.

The Neurological Disorder Drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing awareness associated with early disease diagnosis, rise in cerebral stroke, rise in severe disorders such as Alzheimer’s epilepsy and Parkinsonism, sedentary lifestyle, increasing stress and depression etc. Nevertheless, the stringent and lengthy drug approvals procedures and expensive r&d cost is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

– Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.,

– Pfizer Inc.,

– Biogen Inc.,

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

– AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

– Eli Lilly and Company,

– Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

– BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

– AstraZeneca plc,

– Novartis International AG.

The global Neurological Disorder Drugs market is segmented on the basis of Drug Type, Disease Type and Distribution Channel. Based on Drug type the market is segmented into Antipsychotic, Antiepileptic, Anticholinergic, Analgesics, Hypnotic and Sedative, Anticoagulants, Antihypertensive. Based on Disease Type the market is segmented into Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Cerebrovascular Disease, Multiple Sclerosis. Based on Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Neurological Disorder Drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Neurological Disorder Drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Neurological Disorder Drugs market in these regions.

