Neurovascular Devices Market 2020 Opportunities, Leading Vendors, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Industry Outlook 2027

Worldwide Neurovascular Devices Market 2019 Research Report implements an Extensive study on The Insight partners. This Report Cover Key Market Driver, market size, growth rate, opportunities, market Dynamics and Overall Analysis.

Neurovascular Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End User and Geography, the global neurovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,878.51 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,919.41 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global neurovascular devices market and the factors driving the market along with challenges to its growth.

Global neurovascular devices market was segmented by product, application and end user. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas and other applications. The end user segment is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.

The market for neurovascular devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing incidences of neurovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and significantly growing aging population. However, factor such as high cost of embolization coils and lack of expert professionals are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Prominent Players:

 Medtronic plc

 Stryker Corporation

 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

 Acandis GmbH & Co. KG.

 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

 Terumo Corporation

 Penumbra, Inc.

 phenox GMBH

 Integer Holdings Corporation

 Memry Corporation

Development in the Healthcare Market:

The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations during the previous years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry such as, use of stem cell therapy, smart brain prosthetics as well as transcranial MRI-guided focused ultrasound. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector. Various established players in the industry have been investing significant amount of their revenue in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry. Also, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures are expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years. There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP. In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%. Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017. The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global neurovascular devices industry. The organic strategies were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the neurovascular devices. For instance, in July, 2019, Penumbra Inc. has launched its JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter which has been incorporated with the XTRA FLEX Technology. The product is considered to be useful for physicians to extract thrombus in acute ischemic stroke patients. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

