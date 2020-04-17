New Opportunities to Fuel the Expansion of North America Dental Surgery Instruments Market Upto 2027

The North America dental surgery instruments market is expected to reach US$ 2,616.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,711.33 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the Dental Surgery Instruments market is driven by factors such as a rising incidence of dental diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the less reimbursement for dental surgeries and the high cost of the dental surgical process market in the region.

Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to a report from the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are losing at least one tooth per month. Moreover, on average, 40 million people in the US are losing all of their teeth. Additionally, according to a report of the American Association of Endodontic, over 15 million root canal procedures are performed every year, with >41,000 procedures performed per day. According to the data published by the “Global Burden of Disease Survey,” in 2016, oral disorders affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with permanent teeth caries being identified as the most prevalent of all conditions. Globally, 2.4 billion adults are estimated to suffer from permanent teeth caries, with 486 million children suffering from primary teeth caries. Is among the factors expected to drive the growth of the Dental Surgery Instruments market.

Company Profiles Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

COLTENE Group

BIOLASE, Inc.

NSK

A-dec Inc.

Brasseler USA

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Mexico is expected to lead the Dental Surgery Instruments market in the region owing to dental tourism in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to high-quality surgical practices at a low price as compared to developed countries. Moreover, less reimbursement for dental surgeries and a high cost of dental surgical processes in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

US-NORTH AMERICA DENTAL SURGERY INSTRUMENTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 (US$ MN)

North America Dental Surgery Instruments – Market Segmentation

North America Dental Surgery Instruments – By Product

Instruments Handheld Instruments Handpieces Air-Driven Handpieces Electric Handpieces Hybrid Handpieces Lasers Soft-Tissue Lasers All Tissue Lasers Electrosurgical Systems Ultrasonic Instruments

Consumables



North America Dental Surgery Instruments – By Therapeutic Area

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Other Therapeutic Areas

North America Dental Surgery Instruments – By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

North America Dental Surgery Instruments – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

