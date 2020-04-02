New Report Exclusive Report of EV Powertrain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027

The global EV powertrain market accounted to US$ 30,095.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 82,382.3 Mn by 2027.

The EV Powertrain Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Market with detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in EV Powertrain Market.

The major players operating in the market for EV powertrain market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Magna International Inc., Tata Elxsi, Dana Limited, Valeo SA, Mahle GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The global automotive industry is expanding rapidly across the globe with the rise in the procurement of vehicles across classes. The industry in the US, China, and European countries remained strong over the past five years and is likely to continue to grow exponentially. The EV powertrain manufacturers across the globe are investing significant amounts in the development of robust powertrains to support the rising production of electric passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. The powertrain developers are also focusing on reducing powertrain prices. For instance, the electric passenger vehicles manufacture incurred an approximate cost of US$ 15,000 to procure powertrain in 2017, and the same is expected to cost around US$ 11,000 by 2025. According to ICCT, the reduction in powertrain price would enable the OEMs to increase their production volumes, which would further facilitate in a higher number of EV sales. Thus, a reduction in powertrain prices is catalysing the growth of the EV powertrain market.

Key players in the automotive market are focusing on investing in the production of electric vehicles. There have been prominent collaborations in recent years between automakers and tech companies to develop technologically advanced electric vehicles. For instance, in December 2019, Fiat Chrysler planned a merger with French automaker PSA Group to focus on the development of electric vehicles. As the market is moving toward EV adaptation, due to changing business strategy in order to innovate, the ICE vehicle manufacturers are shifting their focus towards EVs. Further, with increasing awareness about the rising levels of greenhouse gas emission and negative impacts of the conventional vehicles in the form of increasing population are the major factors propelling key players to invest in electric vehicles. Various major companies are looking forward to invest in startups, which can eventually help them co-create products in future. For instance, In March 2019, Hyundai with its subsidiary Kia invested US$ 300 million in Ola Electric to manufacture cars and mobility solutions specifically for Indian population.

