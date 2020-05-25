NEW RESEARCH: CANNABIS SEED OIL MARKET FORECAST BY 2026 | HEALTHCARE AND PHARMA STRONG DEVELOPMENT, GLOBAL SHARE AND INDUSTRY TRENDS |TOP PLAYERS-ENDOCA, CANNABIS OIL CANADA, SUYASH, GAIA, ISODIOL, AURORA (AC), CANNOID, CV SCIENCES, IRIE CBD ETC.

The Cannabis Seed Oil Market is witnessing significant growth, owing to rising incidence of physical disorders and emotional symptoms caused by premenstrual syndrome in women’s. However, those people who are dependent on cannabis should avoid cannabis seeds and oil in any form and this may hamper the growth of the global market.

Cannabis seed oil is obtained by pressing cannabis seeds by cold press method. Unrefined cannabis oil is shows dark green color to clear light green color with a nutty flavor. It is different from hash oil, because it contains tetrahydrocannabinol oil made from the cannabis flower.

The global cannabis seed oil market is primarily segmented based on different type, application and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into food grade, pharmaceutical grade and others. Depending on application, it is categorized into food industry, cosmetic products and pharmaceutical drugs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Food Grade

* Pharmaceutical Grade

* Other

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Food Industry

* Cosmetic Products

* Pharmaceutical Drugs

* Other

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* ENDOCA

* Cannabis Oil Canada

* Suyash Herbs

* Gaia Botanicals

* Isodiol

* Aurora Cannabis (AC)

* Cannoid

* CV Sciences

* IRIE CBD

* NuLeaf Naturals

* Folium Biosciences

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cannabis Seed Oil Market Overview

5. Global Cannabis Seed Oil Market by Product Type

6. Global Cannabis Seed Oil Market by Application

7. Global Cannabis Seed Oil Market by Region

8. North America Cannabis Seed Oil Market

9. Europe Cannabis Seed Oil Market

10. Asia Pacific Cannabis Seed Oil Market

11. South America Cannabis Seed Oil Market

12. Middle East & Africa Cannabis Seed Oil Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Cannabis Seed Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

