New Research Study on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Predicts Steady Growth Till 2026 | COVID19-Corona Virus Impact Analysis on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Industry

The Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem was valued at USD 1.7 bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx.xx million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.5% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The on-going evolution of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) brings in disruption and innovation in the AI Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem. The efficiency of a company in network planning and predictive demand are getting improved with AI capabilities. Companies are becoming more proactive with tools and technology that can help with accurate demand forecasting and capacity planning. With the help of AI technology, market expectations can be tapped, by which people working in this area can quickly move vehicles to the exact locations where demand is more. Thus, it helps in bringing down operational costs.



UPS, FedEx, CSX, McLane Company, DHL and more…

End-Use Industry: Fleet management, supply chain planning, warehouse management, Others

AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Market Ecosystem

Globally, artificial intelligence in Logistics and Supply Chain is growing at a fast pace and so, by 2030, one-third of workers in the U.S. will need to switch occupations due to increased use of robotics. While Amazon leads the way, other companies, including carriers such as FedEx and DHL are testing and developing robotic-based systems to speed operations. According to one estimate, a 10% to 30% increase in efficiency in the EU logistics sector would translate into €100-300 billion in cost savings for the European industry. In Asia pacific, Chinese company Alibaba invested $248 billion in transactions which is more than the investments made by eBay and Amazon in artificial intelligence and machine learning for supply chain and logistics. China is on a path to overtake the United States as the world’s leader in technology

