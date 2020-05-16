NGS Sample Preparation Market Scenario & Industry Analysis to 2027 | Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Illumina, Perkinelmer

Next generation sequencing (NGS), has revolutionized genomic research. NGS is a powerful platform that enables to sequence the entire human genome within a single day. NGS offers ultra-high throughput, speed, scalability, which allows the researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study the biological systems. Library preparation is a crucial part of the next generation sequencing workflow and thus for successful sequencing, high quality libraries of sufficient yield and quality are required.

The market for NGS sample preparation is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in NGS Platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests. Furthermore, increasing applications of NGS is likely to widen up the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Nugen Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Perkinelmer

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global NGS Sample Preparation

Compare major NGS Sample Preparation providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for NGS Sample Preparation providers

Profiles of major NGS Sample Preparation providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for NGS Sample Preparation -intensive vertical sectors

NGS Sample Preparation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

NGS Sample Preparation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of NGS Sample Preparation\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global NGS Sample Preparation\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the NGS Sample Preparation market is provided.

