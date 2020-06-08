Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Overview by Growing Demands, Trends and Business Opportunities 2020 to 2027
The report on Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2020 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes.
Oil Country Tubular Goods i.e., OCTG, refers to a range of rolled metal items, more generally related to as pipes, and the various attachments used in the process of manufacture and operation. These can include tubes for drilling, lining or tubing, thread protectors, stabbing guides, bumper rings, and chocks for the screw. Due to the requirements of each pipe, the piping items classify as OCTG in terms of their appropriate charging conditions and what they can pass, how solid they are, and their composition. OCTG production is directly influenced by the rise in demand for fossil fuels. The more wells are drilled, the more OCTG is required, in simple terms. Oil price volatility affects demand for OCTG in the short term, as less wells are drilled during downturn in the industry. The main drivers for OCTG demand are underground, horizontal, sour gas, and offshore wells.
Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market – By Process
- Seamless
- Welded
Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market – By Product
- Drill Pipe
- Well Casing
- Production Tubing
Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market – By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market- Companies Profiles
- DAMAGIX GROUP
- EVRAZ plc
- Hunting Group
- ILJIN STEEL CO., LTD
- JFE Steel Corporation
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- OilPro Oil and Gas Limited
- Tecon Oil Sevices Ltd
- Tenaris
- TMK
- TPCO Enterprise, Inc.
- VALLOUREC
- Baker Hughes Company
