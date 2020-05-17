Nimesulide Market Global Market Size,Share, Trend and Forecast from 2020-2026|Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Roche
Los Angeles, United States—The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Nimesulide market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Nimesulide market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Nimesulide market.
Key companies operating in the global Nimesulide market include : , Helsinn, Therabel, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Roche, Novartis, Medea Research, Chinoin, GSK, Alter, Bayer, Rafa Laboratories, Grunenthal, Pfizer, Sanofi, Italfarmaco, Lepu Pharmaceutical, Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical, Sinopharm, Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical, Kangzhi Pharmaceutical, Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical, Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical, Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical, Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group, Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical, Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical Nimesulide
Segment Analysis
The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Nimesulide market. In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Nimesulide industry, the report has segregated the global Nimesulide business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.
Global Nimesulide Market Segment By Type:
, Tablets, Capsule, Granules, Other Nimesulide
Global Nimesulide Market Segment By Application:
, Tablets, Capsule, Granules, Other Nimesulide
Competitive Landscape:
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Nimesulide industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size of the global Nimesulide market in 2026?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Nimesulide market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Nimesulide market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Nimesulide market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Nimesulide market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Nimesulide market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nimesulide Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Nimesulide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nimesulide Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Tablets
1.4.3 Capsule
1.4.4 Granules
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nimesulide Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chronic Arthritis
1.5.3 Primary Dysmenorrhea
1.5.4 Traumatic Pain
1.5.5 Post-Operative Pain
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nimesulide Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nimesulide Industry
1.6.1.1 Nimesulide Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Nimesulide Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Nimesulide Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nimesulide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Nimesulide Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Nimesulide Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Nimesulide Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Nimesulide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Nimesulide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Nimesulide Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Nimesulide Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Nimesulide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Nimesulide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Nimesulide Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Nimesulide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Nimesulide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Nimesulide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nimesulide Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Nimesulide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Nimesulide Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Nimesulide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Nimesulide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Nimesulide Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nimesulide Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Nimesulide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Nimesulide Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Nimesulide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Nimesulide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Nimesulide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Nimesulide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Nimesulide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Nimesulide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Nimesulide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Nimesulide Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Nimesulide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Nimesulide Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Nimesulide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Nimesulide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Nimesulide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Nimesulide by Country
6.1.1 North America Nimesulide Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Nimesulide Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Nimesulide by Country
7.1.1 Europe Nimesulide Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Nimesulide Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Nimesulide by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Nimesulide Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Nimesulide Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Nimesulide by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Nimesulide Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Nimesulide Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Nimesulide by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nimesulide Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nimesulide Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Nimesulide Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Helsinn
11.1.1 Helsinn Corporation Information
11.1.2 Helsinn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Helsinn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Helsinn Nimesulide Products Offered
11.1.5 Helsinn Recent Development
11.2 Therabel
11.2.1 Therabel Corporation Information
11.2.2 Therabel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Therabel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Therabel Nimesulide Products Offered
11.2.5 Therabel Recent Development
11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
11.3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information
11.3.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Nimesulide Products Offered
11.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
11.4 Merck
11.4.1 Merck Corporation Information
11.4.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Merck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Merck Nimesulide Products Offered
11.4.5 Merck Recent Development
11.5 Roche
11.5.1 Roche Corporation Information
11.5.2 Roche Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Roche Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Roche Nimesulide Products Offered
11.5.5 Roche Recent Development
11.6 Novartis
11.6.1 Novartis Corporation Information
11.6.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Novartis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Novartis Nimesulide Products Offered
11.6.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.7 Medea Research
11.7.1 Medea Research Corporation Information
11.7.2 Medea Research Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Medea Research Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Medea Research Nimesulide Products Offered
11.7.5 Medea Research Recent Development
11.8 Chinoin
11.8.1 Chinoin Corporation Information
11.8.2 Chinoin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Chinoin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Chinoin Nimesulide Products Offered
11.8.5 Chinoin Recent Development
11.9 GSK
11.9.1 GSK Corporation Information
11.9.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 GSK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 GSK Nimesulide Products Offered
11.9.5 GSK Recent Development
11.10 Alter
11.10.1 Alter Corporation Information
11.10.2 Alter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Alter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Alter Nimesulide Products Offered
11.10.5 Alter Recent Development
11.12 Rafa Laboratories
11.12.1 Rafa Laboratories Corporation Information
11.12.2 Rafa Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Rafa Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Rafa Laboratories Products Offered
11.12.5 Rafa Laboratories Recent Development
11.13 Grunenthal
11.13.1 Grunenthal Corporation Information
11.13.2 Grunenthal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Grunenthal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Grunenthal Products Offered
11.13.5 Grunenthal Recent Development
11.14 Pfizer
11.14.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
11.14.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Pfizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Pfizer Products Offered
11.14.5 Pfizer Recent Development
11.15 Sanofi
11.15.1 Sanofi Corporation Information
11.15.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Sanofi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Sanofi Products Offered
11.15.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.16 Italfarmaco
11.16.1 Italfarmaco Corporation Information
11.16.2 Italfarmaco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Italfarmaco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Italfarmaco Products Offered
11.16.5 Italfarmaco Recent Development
11.17 Lepu Pharmaceutical
11.17.1 Lepu Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.17.2 Lepu Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Lepu Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Lepu Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.17.5 Lepu Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.18 Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical
11.18.1 Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.18.2 Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.18.5 Nanchang Feihong Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.19 Sinopharm
11.19.1 Sinopharm Corporation Information
11.19.2 Sinopharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Sinopharm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Sinopharm Products Offered
11.19.5 Sinopharm Recent Development
11.20 Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical
11.20.1 Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.20.2 Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.20.5 Guangdong Longxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.21 Kangzhi Pharmaceutical
11.21.1 Kangzhi Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.21.2 Kangzhi Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Kangzhi Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Kangzhi Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.21.5 Kangzhi Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.22 Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical
11.22.1 Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.22.2 Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.22.5 Hubei Shubang Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.23 Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical
11.23.1 Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.23.2 Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.23.5 Mudanjiang Lingtai Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.24 Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical
11.24.1 Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.24.2 Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.24.5 Guizhou Jisheng Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.25 Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group
11.25.1 Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information
11.25.2 Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group Products Offered
11.25.5 Tianjin Hezhi Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development
11.26 Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical
11.26.1 Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.26.2 Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.26.3 Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.26.5 Guangdong Yishu Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.27 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical
11.27.1 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.27.2 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.27.3 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.27.5 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.28 Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical
11.28.1 Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.28.2 Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.28.3 Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.28.4 Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.28.5 Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.29 Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical
11.29.1 Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.29.2 Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.29.3 Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.29.4 Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical Products Offered
11.29.5 Nanjing Zhengke Pharmaceutical Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Nimesulide Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Nimesulide Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Nimesulide Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Nimesulide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Nimesulide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Nimesulide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Nimesulide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Nimesulide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Nimesulide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Nimesulide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Nimesulide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Nimesulide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Nimesulide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Nimesulide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Nimesulide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Nimesulide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Nimesulide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Nimesulide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Nimesulide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nimesulide Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Nimesulide Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
