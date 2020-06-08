Nitric Acid Market 2020 Research and Developments DuPont, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Nutrien, Omnia Holdings, Apache Nitrogen Products

Automotive manufacturers in the United States are progressively using polymer matrix compounds to achieve Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations. These regulations describe standards for automobile manufacturers, which state the least average fuel efficiency for various types of makes and models. Increasing demand for Nitric acid in United and Japan is influenced by demand for lightweight automotive materials, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers. Ammonia is an important raw material used for the manufacturing of nitric acid. Ammonia export is primarily concentrated in countries such as India, China, the United States, and Russia. The plenty of availability of raw material is anticipated to fuel the market growth to a greater extent.

DuPont, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Nutrien, Omnia Holdings, Apache Nitrogen Products Inc., CF Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), Dyno Nobel, Sasol

Nitric acid is a formulation of adipic acid and is extensively used in various types of applications in the automotive sector. Nylon, which is articulated from adipic acid, is comprehensively used by automobile manufacturers. Nylon products are used in the automotive sector as an alternative for heavy metal components. Vehicle weight reduction leads to increased fuel economy due to low vehicle mass and thereby leads to low-carbon emissions owing to decreased fuel consumption. Increasing environmental concerns leads to stringent regulations in developed regions such as Europe and North America, owing to this automotive manufacturers increasingly adopt lightweight materials.

The “Global Nitric Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the nitric acid with detailed market segmentation by application. The global nitric acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nitric acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the nitric acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from nitric acid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for nitric acid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nitric acid market.

