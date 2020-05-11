N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Research Report: Haihang Group, Jarchem Industries, Zouping Mingxing Chemical, Nantong Volant-chem, Weifang Yikai Chemical, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market by Type: Purity 99%, Above Purity 99%

Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market by Application: Adhesives, Fiber Treatment, Contact Lens, Cosmetics, Other

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Table Of Content

1 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Overview

1.1 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Product Overview

1.2 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Purity 99%

1.2.2 Above Purity 99%

1.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Industry

1.5.1.1 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in N,N-Dimethylacrylamide as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide by Application

4.1 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adhesives

4.1.2 Fiber Treatment

4.1.3 Contact Lens

4.1.4 Cosmetics

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide by Application

4.5.2 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide by Application

4.5.4 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide by Application

5 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Business

10.1 Haihang Group

10.1.1 Haihang Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Haihang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Haihang Group N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Haihang Group N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Products Offered

10.1.5 Haihang Group Recent Development

10.2 Jarchem Industries

10.2.1 Jarchem Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jarchem Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Jarchem Industries N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Haihang Group N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Products Offered

10.2.5 Jarchem Industries Recent Development

10.3 Zouping Mingxing Chemical

10.3.1 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Zouping Mingxing Chemical N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Products Offered

10.3.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Nantong Volant-chem

10.4.1 Nantong Volant-chem Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nantong Volant-chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nantong Volant-chem N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nantong Volant-chem N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Products Offered

10.4.5 Nantong Volant-chem Recent Development

10.5 Weifang Yikai Chemical

10.5.1 Weifang Yikai Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Weifang Yikai Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Weifang Yikai Chemical N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Weifang Yikai Chemical N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Products Offered

10.5.5 Weifang Yikai Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

10.6.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Products Offered

10.6.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Recent Development

11 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 N,N-Dimethylacrylamide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

