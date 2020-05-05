Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segmentation, Industry Trend, Growth, Key Players and Research Report 2023

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market studies the beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales.

This report focuses on the Non-Alcoholic Beer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alcoholic drinks, which are prohibited by Islam, have a destructive effect on the nervous system through the direct toxic effect. Besides, alcohol may lead to alcoholism with its psychological and mental troubles such as convulsions and hallucination. Non-alcoholic beer is a commonly consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. As a result, the Middle East has become the world’s largest non-alcoholic beer consumption area. In the Middle East, the rapid expansion of flavored products has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic products especially among younger generations, who like the sweet flavors of these products. Iran is the largest producer and consumption area in the Middle East.

Non-alcoholic beer is a well-developed and established category in Iran. In spite of the fact that young Iranians are the main group of consumption of non-alcoholic beers, but the other demographics would become a new target group as a result of side effects by consumption of carbonated drinks. Behnoush Iran, Arpanoosh and Aujan Industries are local leaders. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken gain market share primarily through the acquisition of local businesses.

In the future, we have optimistic attitude to this industry. Currently, China, USA, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Germany and Mexico are the main manufacturing countries. The world?s four beer giants are Anheuser-Busch InBev, SAB Miller, Heineken, and Carlsberg, while Snow Breweries and Tsingtao Breweryare the top two manufacturers in China.

However, the non-alcoholic beer market in China and the United States is small, which hold extremely few market share of the total beer market. Obviously this will be a huge opportunity. Currently, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken have announced that they want to continue to expand production. Anheuser-Busch InBev hope non-alcoholic beer that can hold 25% of their total beer market.

In addition, manufacturers need to improve product quality and taste. According to the QYR analyst’s actual interview, many Chinese and Americans think the taste of non-alcoholic beer may be not good than common beer. Top manufacturers have seen the beer market may show signs of weakness in the future. If they want to continue to gain market share or revenue, they have to gain more market share from carbonated beverage manufacturers.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Man

Woman

