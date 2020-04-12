Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Some of the major companies operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market are Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., and Harboes Bryggeri A/S.
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Product Type
- Dairy-based
- Carbonated & Soda Drinks
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Type
- Classic/ Natural
- Apple
- Peach
- Citrus
- Berry
- Pomegranate
- Mixed Fruit
- Coffee/ Cocoa
- Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Type
- Bottles
- Cans
- Liquid Cartons
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Discount Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
