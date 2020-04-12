Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Some of the major companies operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market are Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., and Harboes Bryggeri A/S.

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Product Type

Dairy-based

Carbonated & Soda Drinks

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Type

Classic/ Natural

Apple

Peach

Citrus

Berry

Pomegranate

Mixed Fruit

Coffee/ Cocoa

Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

