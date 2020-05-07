Non-destructive Testing and Inspection Market Growth Analysis and Significant Trends Till 2027 | Nikon Metrology NV, Olympus, Sonatest, TEAM, YXLON International, Zetec

Sameer Joshi

Nondestructive testing (NDT) makes use of electromagnetic radiation, sound, and other signal conversions to examine a wide variety of articles (metallic and non-metallic, food-product, artifacts, and antiquities, infrastructure) for integrity, composition, or condition with no alteration of the material undergoing examination. It is commonly used in forensic engineering, mechanical engineering, petroleum engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, systems engineering, aeronautical engineering, medicine, and art.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Applus+

2.FUJIFILM Corporation

3.Intertek Group plc

4.MISTRAS Group, Inc.

5.Nikon Metrology NV

6.Olympus Corporation

7.Sonatest

8.TEAM Inc.

9.YXLON International

10.Zetec, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Non-destructive Testing and Inspection Market?

The non-destructive testing and inspection market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as technological advancements in non-destructive testing and rapid industrialization and urbanization. However the lack of skilled workforce and increasing complexity of NDT processes is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

What is the SCOPE of Non-destructive Testing and Inspection Market?

The “global non-destructive testing and inspection market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global non-destructive testing and inspection market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the non-destructive testing and inspection market with detailed market segmentation by type, by testing technology and by end user. The global non-destructive testing and inspection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-destructive testing and inspection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the non-destructive testing and inspection market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global non-destructive testing and inspection market is segmented on the basis of by type, by testing technology and by end user. Based on type the market is segmented as equipment and services. On the basis of testing technology the market is segmented as radiography, ultrasonic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, visual inspection and eddy current. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented as oil and gas, aerospace and defence, automotive and transportation, power and energy and construction.

What is the Regional Framework of Non-destructive Testing and Inspection Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global non-destructive testing and inspection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The non-destructive testing and inspection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

