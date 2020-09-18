Non-Ferrous Scrap Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Non-Ferrous Scrap market analysis, which studies the Electrical Cord Reels’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Non-Ferrous Scrap Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Ferrous Scrap market will register a 2.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 112020 million by 2025, from $ 100500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Non-Ferrous Scrap business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electrical Cord Reels, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-Ferrous Scrap market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-Ferrous Scrap companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Includes:

Sims Metal Management

Nucor

OmniSource

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

European Metal Recycling

Yechiu Group

Commercial Metals

Chiho Environmental Group

Stena Metal International

Cohen

DOWA

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Battery

Packaging

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Building & Construction

Equipment Manufacturing

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse the Full Research Report at:

