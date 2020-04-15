North America 5G Chipset Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2020 to 2027
The 5G chipset is used among different industry verticals under the name of the product segment, which consists of devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment. The devices of 5G chipset market are leading the Europe market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and the increasing number of connected devices and the penetration of smartphones, tablets in the rural, semi-urban and urban areas are promoting the demands for a more robust network infrastructure. Also, improved coverage and available data rates, and also improved handset battery life by reduced power consumption are other factors that would boost the widespread adoption of 5G chipset.
The market for Europe includes France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and the UK, and the rest of Europe. UK dominated the 5G chipset market in 2019, however, France is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Europe region during the forecast period. France looks forward to establishing a legislative framework that would allow the testing of autonomous vehicles on the public roads by 2019. This is expected to nurture the market of 5G and its chipset also in the future. With respect to an initiative undertaken by telecom operators to encourage 5G commercialization, ARCEP is on the list. It is a French telco regulator to present temporary frequency authorizations to conduct 5G pilots in the 3400 – 3800 MHz and the 26 GHz band. ARCEP also enables us to make plans for above 300 MHz of contiguous spectrum by 2020. These initiatives are the fruitful activities conducted for the future of the internet, i.e., 5G.
EUROPE 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Operation Frequency
- Sub-6 GHz
- Between 26 and 39 GHz
- Above 39 GHz
By Product
- Devices
- Customer Premises Equipment
- Network Infrastructure Equipment
By End-User
- Automotive & Transportation
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Building Automation
- Industrial Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Public Safety & Surveillance
By Country
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Mediatek Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
- Xilinx, Inc.
