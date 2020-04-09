North America Agricultural Biologicals Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2027

The North America Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,787.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 8,144.9 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biologicals constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, which are used by the farmers to improve crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops. US is dominating the North America Agricultural Biologicals market followed by Canada. This dominance is due to the preference over bio-based crop nutrition products in the region. The country has been deploying the natural and organic way of agricultural using better and improved production techniques. The growing cost of chemical materials and their negative impact on environment, and the rising consciousness regarding balanced plant nutrition are chief factors stimulating the market demand in the region. The remarkable biotechnological growth in the area of fermentation technology is also boosting the overall demand of the bio fertilizers market in the country.

Market Insights

Increase in adoption of natural products over synthetic products

Agricultural biologicals are increasingly being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biologicals products like bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers serve as a natural products which leads to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The customers are highly adopting agricultural biologicals products over other synthetic products due to its capability to target specific microorganisms with low impact on other organisms, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests. Synthetic products are toxic and harmful to humans, pets, plant crops, beneficial organisms, and also environment. Applications of synthetic products causes crop product’s contamination with injurious chemical residues, contamination of groundwater and soil, and various health risks while applying these products.

Continuous protection of plants through the usage of synthetic products also leads to strong insect’s resistance towards those chemicals. The manufacturing costs of synthetic products are also higher than agricultural biologicals, which is also contributing towards the rising adoption of natural products. As compared to synthetic products, agricultural biologicals products are non-pollutants towards environment, soil, water or plant, along with inexhaustible, easily accessible, biodegradable, renewable, non-phytotoxic, and a cost effective option. Agricultural biologicals consists of essential oils, alkaloids, terpenoids, polypeptides, polyphenols, phenolics, and other natural compounds which assists in prevention of harmful pests. Also, the synthetic products passes through much more regulatory processes as compare to natural products. These factors are mainly contributing towards the increasing adoption of natural products over synthetic products.

Type Insights

The North America Agricultural Biologicals market is segmented on the basis of type as – bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers. The bio pesticides segment in the North America agricultural biologicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market. Bio pesticides is the most widely used type for the agricultural biologicals products. It is widely used to control agricultural pests through specific biologicals effects which contains bio control agents such as natural organisms or substances derived from animals, plants, bacteria or minerals. Bio pesticides covers a wide spectrum of potential products like microbial pesticides, plant incorporated protectants and bio chemical pesticides. The demand for bio pesticides is rising due to rising environmental and health concerns regarding usage of synthetic pesticides. Also, the changing trend towards adoption of organic products leads in rise of North America bio pesticides market. Governments of the North American countries have been promoting advantages offered by bio pesticides and is largely contributing towards market growth.

Source Insights

The North America agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on source as microbials, bio chemicals, and others. In 2018, the microbials segment accounts for the largest share in the North America agricultural biologicals market, while the bio chemicals segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Microbials are mainly used as a source for agricultural biologicals. Microbials are small bacterial and fungal organisms which can be categorized into fungi, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, etc. It improves the soil’s nutrient uptake, offering insect control for protection against diseases and enhance yield. It helps in absorption of important nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and sulphur, and widely known for solving key agricultural problems such as plant health control, crop productivity, and soil’s health maintenance along with environmental concerns such as soil and water bioremediation from inorganic and organic contaminants. The higher development costs of chemical agricultural products, along with stringent regulations to limit the growth of chemical or synthetic products usage leads to microbials market growth.

