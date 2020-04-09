North America Automotive Lighting Market : Top Key Players, Growing Technology, Growth Factors, Industry Trends and Developments

The automotive lighting market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 5.53 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.84 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The vehicle lighting system is capturing a significant share in the automotive industry. The modern automotive lighting is a new trend. Factors such as increasing technological advances in lighting, continuous increase in the production of the automotive, stringent environment of rules & standards are some of the factors which contribute heavily towards the growth of the market. The automotive light also improves the performance and security of both driver and passenger while providing a complex design to suit the appearance of a premium car. The device of automotive lighting, such as headlamps, is becoming complex, and thus, they need specific testing equipment to combine them with innovative technologies in a consistent manner. In this market, OSRAM, Valeo, Philips are some of the big players who provide a broad array of automotive lighting products.

North America Automotive Lighting Market – Companies Mentioned Automotive Lighting LLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Osram Continental GmbH

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Tungsram

Valeo SA

Varroc Group Vehicle lighting systems are gaining high traction worldwide. The car manufacturers need to ensure that their products, and ultimately the car parts, comply with various regulations to meet the international standards, which ensures the safety of drivers and passengers. For instance, automotive lightings marketed by HELLA GmbH comply with SAE regulations. The SAE International Lighting Standard Committee is a standardization body that is involved in developing standards for the benefits of drivers and passengers. Recently, the committee has published a standard J3069 for adaptive drive beam (ADB) headlamps, in which LD and LED light sources are used, and the beam is dynamically controlled. Stringent rules and regulations are expected to drive the growth of the automotive lighting market.

Currently, the US is dominating the automotive lighting market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automotive lighting market in the region. The US has a strong automotive sector and is one of the major automotive manufacturing hubs across the world. The company has the presence of a few major automotive manufacturers such as Fiat, Ford, General Motors, and Tesla. Also, some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers have their manufacturing facilities across different parts of the country. Vehicle production in the US is significantly high, which makes it an attractive market for automotive components and lighting solution suppliers. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America automotive lighting market in the forecast period:

Mexico Automotive lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – SEGMENTATION



North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Service

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Laser



North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Application

Headlamp

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

CHMSL

Small Lamps (DRL & Sidelights)

Fog Lamps



North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

MCV & HCV

North America Automotive Lighting Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

