North America Biodefense Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

North America, the biodefense market, is anticipated to reach US$ 3,357.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,569.29 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020-2027.

The biodefense market is growing primarily due to the presence of favorable government initiatives and increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks. Restraining factors, such as limited reach of biodefense organizations, are likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, increasing adoption of technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North American biodefense market in the coming years.

List of companies are:

Bavarian Nordic

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SIGA Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Cleveland Bio Labs

Dynavax Technologies

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.

Soligenix

Altimmune

Pluristem Therapeutics.

Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. Emerging infectious diseases are infections that have recently appeared within a population and are rapidly increasing or threaten to grow shortly. The World Health Organization warned in its 2007 report that infectious diseases are emerging at a rate that has not been seen before. Since the 1970s, about 40 infectious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, avian flu, swine flu, zika, and most recently, coronavirus. Moreover, as per CDC estimates, between 2016 and 2017, nearly 30 Million people suffered from influenza in the U.S. Biodefense techniques, such as vaccinations against influenza; helps reduce the illness by 17% and medical visits and hospitalizations by 18 to 19% respectively. The growing prevalence of Ebola and Zika virus infections is also likely to contribute to the market development. For instance, due to coronavirus outbreak, more than 210,000 cases have now been reported to WHO, and more than 9,000 people have lost their lives as of 20 March 2020. Further, on March 18, 2020 Emergent BioSolutions signed development and manufacturing agreement with Vaxart for their experimental oral vaccine candidate for Coronavirus Disease.

In 2019, the US accounted for the largest market share in North America biodefense market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. US is an economically advanced country, and the country has the presence of various players that are well established in the biotechnology market. Significant funding by the U.S. military and civilian agencies for biodefense is also one of the key factors responsible for the highest revenue share of the region. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the biodefense market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

The release of pathogenic agents such as anthrax or smallpox, biological toxins, chemical weapons such as nerve gas, or radioactive substances caused public threats in the past. In order to prevent such outbreaks, the government has planned various strategies, For instance, the NIH?supported research on infectious diseases and biodefense builds and maintains a base of fundamental knowledge about contagious and immune?related diseases and uses that knowledge to develop new and improved diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive measures, including vaccines.

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as coronavirus Ebola and zika virus, is likely to boost the investments in the field of biodefense, thereby driving the market growth.

