North America Cell Line Development Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

The North America cell line development market is expected to reach US$ 3,829.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,393.32 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020-2027.

The growth in North America is characterized by an increase in the demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes. Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government, and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research are further expected to stimulate growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the cell line development market in North America.

The medical biotechnology has undergone revolutions as a result of various development programs, business strategies that helps to produce, discover, or alter various biomolecules and organisms through bioengineering approaches. The Biotech Startup Revolution has also assisted in promoting the new ventures holding promising and innovative ideas in the country and supported in maximizing the revenue generation and thus the economic position of North America in the global cell line development market.

The List of Companies – North America Cell Line Development Market

Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Sartorius AG SELEXIS BioFactura, Inc. WuXi AppTec LakePharma, Inc. General Electric Company Lonza Corning Incorporated

The US cell line development market is dominated by intraoral media and reagent segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. Also, media and reagent segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, owing to the increasing research activities in biotechnology sector.

In 2019, the bioproduction segment held a considerable market share of the cell line development market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher demand of biologics. However, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cell line development included in the report are American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Type Culture Collection, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and others.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of cell line development across the North American region through the forecast period. The increasing investments and rising funds dedicated to the manufacturing companies as well as academic and research institutes for the development of cell line based end products such as precision medicine and other therapeutics is one of the major driving factors. In 2018, The All of Us Research Program of NIH funded the Genome Centers in generating genotype sequence data from bio samples. These factors are expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast years.

NORTH AMERICA CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Type

Recombinant Cell Line

Hybridomas

Primary Cell Line

Continuous Cell Lines

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Product

Media and Reagent

Equipment

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Application

Bioproduction

Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering

