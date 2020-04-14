North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Has Promising Growth Opportunities Over (2020-2027)

“The North America diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 15,300.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,936.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the diabetes care devices market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population and rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices. However, high cost of diabetes care devices and risks associated with the insulin delivery devices are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, development of cost efficient pen needles is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America diabetes care devices market in the coming years.

The advancement in the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for insulin delivery devices. There are many methods to deliver insulin into the body such as needles, insulin pens and insulin pumps. Insulin pumps are small computerized diabetes management devises, connected with cannula under the skin that is used to deliver a slow continuous level of insulin.

The program can be controlled by the individual depends on the more or less requirement. The increasing advancements and technology in glucose monitoring devices have result into smaller required blood volumes with improved accuracy. The ability to transfer data between the blood glucose (BG) meter and insulin delivery devices has been also improved.

The increasing advancements in blood glucose (BG) monitoring technology have resulted in improved accuracy, smaller required blood volumes, and the ability to transfer data between the BG meter and insulin delivery devices. For instance, in September 2016, the FDA announced their first automatically automatic glucose monitoring device, Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G which is a hybrid closed looped system that provide suitable insulin doses in patient of age 14 years and above with diabetes type 1. Pen needles and syringes are the most commonly used device for injecting insulin to the diabetic patients.

