North America Digital banking platform Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); Type (Corporate Banking and Retail Banking)

North America digital banking platform market in is expected to grow from US$ 1,006.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,766.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.1% from the year 2018 to 2027. The evolving architectures and advanced features of today’s cloud platforms are boosting the adoption of cloud-based solutions in each and every industry verticals, including banking and financial sector. Presently, cloud-based digital banking platform solutions are being adopted by various banks due to low initial investments and fast updates offered by these solutions; and this trend is anticipated to grow during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 in the digital banking platform market. With investment in cloud-based digital banking platform solutions, banks are anticipated to reduce their operational costs, enhance customer experience, thus increasing productivity and revenues. The complexity and high investment of on-premise solutions is another reason that is boosting the demand for cloud-based digital banking platforms. In addition to this, the growing digital revolution is further fueling the growth of the digital banking platform market.

Key players:

Appway AG

2. Backbase

3. CREALOGIX Holding AG

4. EdgeVerve Systems Limited

5. Fiserv, Inc.

6. nCino, inc.

7. Oracle Corporation

8. SAP SE

9. Sopra Steria

10. Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Digital banking platform market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Digital banking platform market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Digital banking platform market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

