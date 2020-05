North America Digital Transformation Market Insights and Trends 2020 Advancement Till 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Digital Transformation Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Digital Transformation’s hike in terms of revenue.

Digital transformation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 to US$ 757.63 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2018 to 2025.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Digital Transformation market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Key vendors Engaged in the Digital Transformation Market:

IBM Corporation Accenture SAP SE Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation Capgemini Adobe Systems Google, Inc. Dell, Inc. cognizant technology solutions corporation

The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital Transformation market globally. This report on ‘Digital Transformation market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid-19 Situation.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Digital Transformation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

In addition, the report discusses Digital Transformation business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Digital Transformation based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Digital Transformation growth.

