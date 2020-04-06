North America Digital Transformation Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2020 – 2027: IBM Corporation, Accenture, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The North America digital transformation market accounted for US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 757.63 Bn in 2025.

Factors including increasing demand for reaching masses across various industries are driving the growth of digital transformation market. However, data privacy issues might slow down the growth of North America digital transformation market growth. With the increasing competition, business are ensuring their digital presence and are efficiently utilizing digital technology to sustain in the market. Organizations in the present era, regardless of their size, are exploiting digital technologies for effective functioning and cost reduction. Although, digitalization is taking place on a huge scale, several SMEs currently are still skeptical about adopting it. Factors such as fear of risks, lack of right understanding, and expenditures incurred on new technologies among others may be responsible for the limited adoption. However, there are several open opportunities for SMEs prevailing in the digital world.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005037/

They can help the SMEs to efficiently compete with larger enterprises as technology is greatly scalable and flexible. Additionally, adoption of digital platform provides an opportunity of automating tasks by adoption of technology. Tasks that are highly skillful can be automated through Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence thus, resulting in cost savings. Further, digitalization of processes help in time-saving and reduction of errors thereby, improving the work quality. Owing to the mentioned advantages, adoption of digital solutions by SMEs is gaining pace consequently, providing potential opportunities to the players the value chain of digital transformation market.

The North America digital transformation market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America digital transformation market further. For instance, Cyber security is one of the major concern and is particularly an area of growing regulatory focus. As the companies in different sectors are shifting towards digital transformation and putting up their data on the internet through the cloud platform, the risk of cyber-attacks on the data of the company is increasing. Even the government institutions are prone to the cyber-attacks stealing the personal data of the users on the website. Therefore, the government in respective countries are making regulatory norms for the defense of the private data of the companies as well as the public. Recently, due to the information leaking by renowned social networking site Facebook, the government has taken severe measures against the same. Various companies are focusing on reaching masses through digital transformation which is aiding the growth of digital transformation market. This factor is also creating opportunities for companies operating in digital transformation market to gain a broader customer base. The increasing penetration of internet and growing popularity of social may also benefit companies in US operating in digital transformation market.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005037/

The digital transformation market by deployment type is segmented into cloud and on-premise deployment. Cloud or Hosted digital transformation is a type of deployment in which the transformation of the processes of the business is done over the internet or on cloud. The digital transition is very necessary for the organizations as the customers are demanding digital access to their data, exceedingly responsive applications and services, and customized experiences. To provide this functionality to the customers and reap their business benefits, the organizations are turning towards IoT, cloud, and web applications for collecting critical, real-time information, optimize internal workflows, and accelerate data analysis. For reaping the full benefits of the digital transformation, the technologies that the company adopts have to offer four different capabilities such as virtualization, ubiquitous broadband (5G), IoT, and big data analytics.

The overall North America digital transformation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America digital transformation market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the North America digital transformation market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America digital transformation industry.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005037/

Some of the players present in digital transformation market are IBM Corporation, Accenture, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini, Adobe Systems, Google, Inc., Dell, Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation among others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the North America digital transformation market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the North America digital transformation market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the North America digital transformation market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the North America digital transformation market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]