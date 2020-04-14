North America Durable Medical Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast (2020-2027)

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Durable Medical Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, End User, and Geography.’ The global durable medical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 291.53 Bn in 2027 from US$ 170.89 Bn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global durable medical equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global durable medical equipment market, based on device type, was segmented as, personal mobility devices and monitoring & therapeutic devices. In 2018 monitoring & therapeutic devices held the largest share of the market, by device type, since they enable efficient diagnosis of medical conditions and also help in reducing the patient hospitalization time and also minimizes hospital visits.

Company Profiles Invacare Corporation

Medtronic

BD

Hillrom Services Inc

Medical Depot, Inc

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ResMed

The market for durable medical equipment is expected to grow owing to factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing elderly population, and rising incidents of road accidents. Also, the rising demand for home-based treatments is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By Device Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walkers & Rollators Canes & Crutches Other Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Cardiovascular Devices



Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



