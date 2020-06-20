North America Event Management Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Active Network, Arlo Technologies, KitApps, Inc. /Attendify, Aventri, Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Cvent Inc., Dean Evans and Associates, Inc., Eventbrite, LLC, Grenadine Technologies Inc., Zerista, Inc

The North America Event Management Software market accounted for US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

Event management is very much complex in order to have efficient operation management. Some of the major factors influencing the market are diversified vendors, currencies, multiple languages, time zone, and others. Moreover, the involvement of the huge number of providers for an event such as event planner, marketing & promotion team, ticket management team, among others, makes it even more complicated. Complexity can be more precisely and easily handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. The implementation of such software systems improves the operations and also offers real-time visibility.

Key Players:

Active Network

2. Arlo Technologies

3. KitApps, Inc. /Attendify

4. Aventri, Inc.

5. Bizzabo Inc.

6. Cvent Inc.

7. Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.

8. Eventbrite, LLC

9. Grenadine Technologies Inc.

10. Zerista, Inc.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Event Management market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Event Management market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global Event Management Market?

Across the globe, several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been studied on the basis of sale and profit margin. Some significant key players have been profiled to get informative data to make informed decisions in the businesses. It makes use of info graphics, graphs, charts, tables, and pictures. For an effective and accurate business outlook, the report on the global Event Management Market examined details of the changing trends adopted by the top level companies.

