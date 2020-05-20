North America Event Management Market: Industry Analysis by application, competitive market share & forecast, 2020 – 2027

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The government has increased their budgets, and, alongside, their demands have raised, these factors have facilitated the growth of a professional industry for event management. Currently, events have been used as a new form of tourism; it helps to gather visitors to an area and bring economic benefits. Due to the growing events industry in the region, marketers are looking for appropriate tools to track their event programs from end to end. Nowadays, with the rising investment in events, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting event management software to plan and manage their business events. This has led to increase in the growth of North America event management market. As a result of this, the number of event management companies in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of North America event management market.

Market Insights

Integrating Artificial Intelligence with Event Management Software are having a Significant Impact on the North America Event Management Market Growth

All the key industries across are a globe, including media & entertainment, government, educational institutes, and others, are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics, among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Vendors are upgrading their solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities, which is influencing the North America Event Management market to prosper during the forecast period.

North America Event Management Market — By Solution Type

Software

Services

North America Event Management Market — By Application

Event planning

Event marketing

Venue and ticket management

Reporting and analytics

Others

North America Event Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



North America Event Management Market – Company Profiles

Active Network

Arlo

Attendify

Aventri

Bizzabo

Cvent

Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.

Eventbrite, LLC

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

Zerista, Inc.

Chapter Details of North America Event Management Market:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: North America Event Management Market Landscape

Part 04: North America Event Management Market Sizing

Part 05: North America Event Management Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

