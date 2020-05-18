North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Technology, Outlook and Significance 2027

The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 17,578.32 thousand in 2019 to US$ 154,116.95 thousand by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 32.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market in the region is expected to grow owing to increased demand for the use of exosomes as biomarkers in the diagnosis of cancer, increasing prevalence of cancer, aging population and lifestyle changes. Additionally, robust product pipeline, presence of major players and well-developed regulatory policies are projected to drive the North American exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market during the forecast period.

The US has observed fast growth in the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market within the past few years and is expected to lead the market in North America during the forecast period. Currently, exosomes are rapidly gaining momentum in accessing therapeutic effects of stem cells. Additionally, they hold great promise for use as biomarkers in non-invasive tests, vehicles for drug delivery, and active agents in cosmeceutical products. Investment has also increased in manufacturing technologies to support the production of clinical-grade stem cell exosomes. For instance, in 2017, RoosterBio and Exopharm collaborated on a Stem Cell Exomere Program. The objective of the project is to develop therapeutic extracellular exosomes derived from adult stem cells into clinical practice. Licensing activity has also increased in the industry offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the US. Further, in 2014, Capricor Therapeutics added seven new patent applications with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for technologies related to cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs) and CDC-derived extracellular vesicles, including exosomes.

Key Companies Profiled:

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC

BIOREGENERATIVE SCIENCES

Cell Guidance Systems

Evomic Science LLC

EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS

ITH, Immune Therapy Holdings AB

Miltenyi Biotec

Norgen Biotek Corp

RENEURON GROUP PLC

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key development strategies used by players operating in the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic ?

What are the regional strategies used by industry participants to market their presence in a particular region?

How will revenue generation impact the decision-making of players?

What are the new trends affecting the growth of the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic?

Based on product type, which product holds the maximum share in the in relation to the ongoing trends?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic market segments and regions.

