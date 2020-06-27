North America Household Insecticides Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

US is dominating the North America household insecticides market, followed by Mexico. The market for household insecticides in US is increasing due to the dense populations in major metropolitan areas. US is also a leading producer of household insecticides in North America. The domestic sales of household insecticides in US have increased with the increase in production capacities and a surge in export. The need to protect oneself from deadly vector-borne diseases has led to high demand for insect sprays used in kitchens, bedrooms, outdoors, and lawns. This growing need for household insecticides to control and prevent the proliferation of insects is anticipated to generate significant demand for household insecticides in North America during the forecast period.

Packaging Insights

The North America household insecticides market is segmented based on packaging as small, medium, and large. The small segment leads the North America household insecticides market whereas medium segment is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The small packaging type of household insecticides generally weighs between 250 gm. to 500 gm. It has been noted that the small packaging insecticides have been frequently used as they are easy to port and can be used before the product expires. It has a short period of use due to its acute weight. The easy portability and low weight of the small packaging household insecticides has been a contributing factor for the expansion of the market all over the globe.

Strategic Insights

New product development, market initiatives and merger and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in North America household insecticides market. Few of the recent developments in the North America household insecticides market are listed below:

2018: Neogen Corp announced the addition of DeciMax Place Packs and Blocks — a proven effective and all-weather rodenticide bait available in multiple product formats.



2017: Neogen Corp announced the launch of DeciMax Soft Bait, an effective rodenticide bait that combines superior palatability with the flexibility to use in extreme weather conditions

2016: Liphatech Inc. launches TakeDown soft bait to fight against anticoagulant-resistant rodent populations

NORTH AMERICA HOUSEHOLD INSECTICIDES SEGMENTATION



By Insect Type

Mosquitoes & Flies

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles