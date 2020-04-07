North America HVAC Valves Market Growth Prospects by 2027 – TOP Vendors

Growing Acceptance of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) is fueling the North America . With urbanization and industrialization at a very rapid pace, an exponential rise in the residential, commercial and industrial building construction activities has been witnessed. Post the recovery from the recession in the year 2014, the construction market gathered pace. Lowering interest rates on housing loans, lower interest rates for businesses, subsidies by Governments for industrial setups have further helped the proliferation of construction market. Also, in most of the commercial buildings, footfalls create a difference for generating revenues, and therefore, the lighting, heating and air conditioning systems in the commercial buildings is highly emphasized upon, thereby driving the HVAC Valves market in North America.

The rising integration of connected valves for industrial, commercial and residential sectors is anticipated to fuel the North America HVAC Valves market growth. Valves integrated with embedded processor and networking capability to achieve sophisticated monitoring technology which can be coordinated with central control station is thus anticipated to gain traction in the coming times. In order to attain this in industries, industrial valves are connected to data network, coordinating control valve operation with the data available. Connecting valves to a network allows distributed control, which can enable operators to reconfigure piping and networking systems so that a field can continue producing even if there is a blockage in, or damage to, the pipeline network. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of North America HVAC Valves market.

NORTH AMERICA HAVC VALVES – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

Ball Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Pressure Independent Valve

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

AVK Group A/S

Belimo Holding AG

Danfoss A/S

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Samson Controls, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

