North America IoT Sensor Market set to grow according to forecasts 2020-2027

IoT Sensor market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,609.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 21,121.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 21.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Growing application of IoT and connected devices is fueling the North America IoT Sensor market. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT, thereby driving the IoT Sensor market in North America.



The mounting adoption of advanced technologies is anticipated to fuel the North America IoT Sensor market growth. The industrial sector is becoming increasingly entangled with Artificial Intelligence, big data as well as other such technologies. It is predicted that in the near future, automation will not only boost productivity but will also provide an advanced smart assistance to humans. The players are significantly investing in the development of industrial robots integrated with artificial intelligence. Further, the Chinese government is expanding its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into industrial sector. The integration of artificial intelligence will further reduce the intervention of humans, which will be beneficial for countries with inadequate and expensive labor force. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of North America IoT Sensor market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003905/request-trial

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Temperature sensor

Light Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

By Connectivity Type

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Retail

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices, Inc. ARM Holdings PLC Broadcom, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. Infineon Technologies AG NXP Semiconductors N.V. Omron Corporation Robert Bosch Gmbh STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003905/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]