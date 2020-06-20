North America LED Flashlight Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the regions covered in the North American LED flashlight market. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, a standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. The region witnessed technological advancements, which has result in a highly competitive market. North America is a hub of technological development which is encompassed with economically robust countries. Incorporating LEDs into flashlights enables the technology to be portable and compact, which is suitable for a workforce who uses a flashlight during the case of an emergency where brightness is important for performing or equipment repairs or rescue operations. Further, North America is witnessing a huge demand for LED flashlights Market among residential, commercial building, and more. This factor would help to increase the penetration of entire lighting sales.

Market Insights

Rising penetration of LED lighting and supportive government initiatives to drive the demand

The popularity and penetration of LED lighting have grown at an unprecedented rate during the past few years. The usage of LED-based lighting solutions in both residential and commercial applications is rising at a fast pace owing to falling prices of LED and increasing technological advancements in LED technology. According to International Energy Agency (IEA) statistics, the global uptake of LED-based lighting has been increasing at a substantial rate, and in the global residential sector, it rose from 5% market share in 2013 to reach 40% market share in the year 2018. The lowering costs of LED is another complementing factor that is anticipated to fuel the overall adoption of LED-based lighting solutions worldwide owing to positive initiatives taken by various countries. In addition, government initiatives to phase out inefficient halogen lamps and fluorescent lights and to introduce minimum quality standards for LED lighting are projected to drive the growth of the LED market worldwide.

Strategic Insights

New product development was observed as the most adopted strategy in the LED flashlight market. Few of the recent developments are listed below;

2019: Listening to feedback from fire departments who need a rugged, lightweight, hands-free lighting solution with a powerful piercing beam, Nightstick created the NSP-4640B FORGE and XPP-5465R IS FORGE helmet lights.

2019: The new INOVA T8R PowerSwitch Dual Color Rechargeable LED Flashlight, Nite Ize offers high-quality illumination solutions that address the needs of serious flashlight users

2018: Pelican Products Inc. introduced the Pelican 5 Series LED slide beam flashlights. The Pelican 5 Series flashlight line was developed with industrial workers in mind.

NORTH AMERICA LED FLASHLIGHT MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America LED Flashlight Market, By Type

Rechargeable LED Flashlight

Non-Rechargeable LED Flashlight

North America LED Flashlight Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Military & Law Enforcement

North America LED Flashlight Market, By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America LED flashlight Market – Company Profiles

Bayco Products Inc.

Browning International S.A.

Dorcy International

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Larson Electronics, LLC

Mag Instrument Inc.

Nite Ize INc.

Pelican Products, Inc.

Streamlight Inc.

Surefire LLC

