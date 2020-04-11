North America Organic Baby Food Market Key Players Analysis and Business Opportunity 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Organic Baby Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America organic baby food market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2019. Organic baby food refers to those baby food products that are grown or processed without the use of any pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. These food products undergo strict inspections before obtaining the organic label. They offer optimum nutritional benefits to infants and do not pose any adverse health effects on infants and children. Non-fat milk, soy, organic whey protein powder, organic lactose, and organic vegetables or fruit puree are some of the most common ingredients used in these products. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025

Increasing prevalence of foodborne illness among infants is among the primary factors driving the market for baby food in the North American region. Increasing awareness among parents regarding the associated health benefits of organic baby food products is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, several leading companies are introducing innovative flavors, such as chocolate, banana, mango, and strawberry, to make the food more appealing for the babies. They are also producing non-GMO and gluten-free options to expand their business operations across the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

Breakup by End-Use:

1. RTE (Ready-to-Eat) Baby Food

2. Milk Formula

3. Dried Baby Food

4. Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online Stores

5. Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Organic Baby Food Market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

