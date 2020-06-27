North America Pacs And Ris Market Global Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth And Forecast 2027

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, affordable price of new generation PACS software and rising prevalence of dental diseases. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to concerns regarding data privacy in the region.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to rising prevalence of the cancer, large number of imaging centers in this region, swift pace of technological advancements, growing geriatric population and increasing demand for computer aided diagnosis, are some of the key growth drivers of this market. Further, rising incidence of various types’ cardiovascular, neurological, oncological indications is also spurring the market growth at an exponential rate. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA PACS AND RIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

• Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

o Dental PACS

o Cardiology PACS

o Oncology PACS

o Orthopedic PACS

o Others

• Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Deployment

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Other End Users

By Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Company Profiles

• McKesson Corporation

• General Electric

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Cerner Corporation

• IBM

• Novarad

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

