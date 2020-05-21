North America Photovoltaic Market Set to Witness an Uptick During 2019-2027

The photovoltaic market in North America was valued at US$ 25.02 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 120.74 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Favorable government initiatives to increase investment in renewable energy sources further propel the photovoltaic market in this region. These initiatives focus on reducing the dependency of fossil fuels and help controlling environmental pollution. This, in turn favors the demand for solar energy sources and is the key factor that fuels the demand for photovoltaic market. Additionally, the reduction of carbon footprint and generation of low-cost energy are expected to propel the demand for photovoltaic system and are expected to drive the growth of the photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

Solar energy, tapped from the sun, is considered to be vast and inexhaustible resource that can effectively meet a significant portion of energy needs. The solar power is considered to be carbon-free and generates small or negligible amount of pollutants during the manufacturing process, thereby safeguarding the quality of the environment. The rise in the supply of renewable energy would enable an adequate replacement to carbon-intensive energy sources and considerable reduction in global warming emissions. This is expected to positively influence the growth of the solar photovoltaic market in the North American region. Moreover, the expanding usage of such kind of energy in commercial, industrial, and residential applications is promoting the growth of solar energy sector. For instance, in the US, ~2 million households have already installed solar panels on their rooftops to meet their domestic demands. Thus, with the rise in emphasize toward adoption of renewable energies is expected to drive the photovoltaic market in the North American region.

Key Companies Profiled:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA Solar Co. Ltd.

Renesola Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar

Jink Solar

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Photovoltaic market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key development strategies used by players operating in the Photovoltaic ?

What are the regional strategies used by industry participants to market their presence in a particular region?

How will revenue generation impact the decision-making of players?

What are the new trends affecting the growth of the Photovoltaic?

Based on product type, which product holds the maximum share in the in relation to the ongoing trends?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Photovoltaic market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Photovoltaic market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

