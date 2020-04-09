North America Plant Protein Market to Create New Opportunities Challenging Leadership of International Companies Upto 2027

The North America plant protein market accounted for US$ 6,258.8 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 10,431.3 Mn by 2027.

Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

In 2018, US dominates the North America plant protein market, followed by Canada. US is among the developed and the most industrialized countries across the North America. The US is a major economy in the region that captures maximum of the plant protein industry market share. The application of plant proteins across dietary supplements is growing at a faster rate, and a similar trend is followed by the food industry. The demand for plant proteins in US is driven by a growing demand for alternative protein types that are more sustainable, clean and creates less environmental impact during production.

Additionally, plant proteins contain low cholesterol and saturated fat, and it contains a high nutritional value, which appeals to health-conscious consumers in developed countries. Moreover, rising awareness about the vegan protein, especially among the adult age group, is rising not only in the US and Canada but also in Mexico. These factors further propel the demand for plant protein in the North America region. The food and beverage manufacturers in the region are experimenting to use healthy ingredients across various segments such as bakery, meat alternative, dairy alternative, processed food, confectionery, drinks, juices, etc. in order to enhance the taste, flavor, appearance and nutritional value which would also aid the growth of plant protein market.



North America Plant Protein Market

Market Insights

Rising consumer awareness about protein-rich food

Proteins are building blocks to maintain the structure and functions of the human body. Proteins are made up of amino acids that are attached by peptide bonds in long chains. There are 20 different kinds of amino acids linked together that determines the role of protein in the human body. Proteins play a key role in transporting molecules throughout the body by helping in cell repair and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria. It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better and have a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake has resulted in boosting metabolism that results in the burning of a high amount of calories. This further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. These benefits of protein are attracting consumers towards protein-rich food and beverages available in the market. This further creates a huge demand for plant proteins across North America.

Source Insights

Based on source, the North America plant protein market is bifurcated as soy, wheat, pea, and others. The soy segment led the North America plant protein market by source. Soy protein isolate is a highly refined form of soy protein, with a protein content of minimum 90%. It is made from defatted soy flour from which most of the non-protein components, including fats and carbohydrates, are removed. Soy protein powder is made from defatted soybean flakes washed in either alcohol or water to remove the sugars and dietary fibers. They are then dehydrated and ground into powder. Soy protein powder is used to make infant soy formulae, as well as a variety of meat and dairy alternatives. Soy protein concentrates typically contain 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. This form of protein is made by removing part of the carbohydrates from dehulled and defatted soybeans. Soy flour is made by grinding soybeans into a fine powder.

Type Insights

The North America plat protein market is bifurcated based on type into isolates, concentrates, and protein flour. The concentrates segment held a significantly large share of the North America plant protein market in 2018. Plant protein concentrates are produced by extracting protein from various sources such as soy, wheat, pea, quinoa, oats, beans, and nuts. Using heat and acid or enzymes. These typically supply 60–80% protein, with the remaining 20–40% composed of fat and carbs. The concentrated plant protein is the least processed type of protein powder. Plant protein in the concentrated form helps the muscles to recover quickly from heavy exercise as it is absorbed quickly by the body. Therefore, easy availability of plant protein concentrates coupled with lower prices compared to plant protein isolates are the key factors boosting the market.

