North America Push to Talk Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

The push to talk market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 7775.1Mn in 2019 to US$ 15672.7Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.62% during 2020-2027.

The adoption of push to talk devices for public safety and enterprise mobility management is driving the push to talk market growth. The public safety communications rely on push to talk applications due to the low-cost communications, improved coverage, possible integration with traditional land mobile radio, and instant interoperability, among others; this factor contributes to the push to talk market in North America.

Push to talk over cellular enables users to replicate two-way radio features on cellular phone with the use of app. The key factors driving the demand for push to talk over cellular are its features such as low-cost infrastructure, efficient communication, track and monitor via GPS, and secure and reliable communication.

Key Companies Profiled:

AT&T Inc.

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sprint Corporation

Telstra Corporation Limited

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Tait Communications

Iridium Communications Inc.

BCE Inc.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Push to Talk market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key development strategies used by players operating in the Push to Talk ?

What are the regional strategies used by industry participants to market their presence in a particular region?

How will revenue generation impact the decision-making of players?

What are the new trends affecting the growth of the Push to Talk?

Based on product type, which product holds the maximum share in the in relation to the ongoing trends?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Push to Talk market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Push to Talk market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

