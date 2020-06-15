North America Security Screening Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product (X-Ray Scanner, Biometric Systems, Explosive Trace Detector, Electromagnetic Metal Detector); Application (Border Check point, Airport, Government, Public Places, Others)

The North America security screening market accounted for US$ 2.31 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4.01 Bn in 2027. The prospering e-commerce sector propelling domestic and international trade, and loss of human life owing to persistent attacks are the major factors boosting the security screening market growth. Moreover, the increase in investments in the development of the infrastructural sector is expected to boost the security screening market. Furthermore, significant R&D on emerging technologies is anticipated to be the leading trend in the security screening market. The present innovations in checkpoint security are supplementing the growth of the overall market. The baggage screening is implemented in a multiplexed and remote manner, while the aid of the conveying system in organizing the flow. Further, ongoing enhancements of the security scanners are being deployed. The recent US ban on laptops as carry-on baggage has created an alarming situation regarding the use of the device as an explosive or bomb. Such bans create inconvenience to passengers.

Key players:

Aware, Inc.

2. Anviz Global

3. Analogic Corporation

4. Iris ID Inc.

5. L3 Security & Detection Systems

6. Magal Security Systems Ltd.

7. Nuctech Company Limited

8. OSI Systems, Inc.

9. Smiths Detection Inc.

10. Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Security Screening market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Security Screening market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Security Screening market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

