North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2027 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands

Additionally, demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device has led to complex circuit board designs of these electronics. As an example, a smartphone today includes features such as camera, calling function, torch, storage drives, and connectivity with other devices, compatible ports for connections, a multimedia player, and many other functions, etc. Similarly, other consumer electronic devices have been improving on similar lines propelling the semiconductor manufacturers for more miniaturization of the chips and integration of more functionalities. Smartphones lead the incorporations of semiconductor equipment into the devices.

The Wafer Manufacturing Equipment segment is the leading equipment type with the highest market share in North America semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. It includes single crystal manufacturing equipment, wafer processing equipment, inspection & metrology equipment, and others. The wafer manufacturing equipment is available in different forms and most of which are specific to growing, removing, depositing materials from the wafer. The increase in demand for semiconductor in various applications is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of wafer manufacturing equipment market.

NORTH AMERICA SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Equipment Type

Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

Assembly & Packaging Equipment

Test Equipment

Others

By End-Use

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Test Home

By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market – Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

