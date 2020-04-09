North America Sterilization Services Market Size & Share, Growth Factors, Key Drivers Restraints, Business Opportunities Upto 2027

Sterilization Services market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 868.21 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,441.06 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the sterilization services market in the US is determined due to factors such as the easy increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, and a rising number of surgical procedures is dominating the sterilization services market across the region.

The health care settings such as hospitals, clinics and others encounters with large number of patients regularly. These patients carry various infections along with them. The health care facilities are potential source of infections. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any given time, about 1 of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has a Health care–associated infections. This indicates an urgent need for the proper sterilization and disinfection procedures to avoid infection among the patients. Moreover, presence of a large number of service providers in the region is propelling the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Cosmed Group

E-BEAM Services Inc

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

MEDISTRI SA

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Sterigenics U.S. LLC

Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd.

Cantel Medical

STERIS plc.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of sterilization services across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is estimated to dominate the sterilization services market in the North American region. The growth of the sterilization services is attributed due to easy access to sterilization services, rising surgical procedures and other factors.

The US has experienced an increase in surgical procedures and it is the sixth leading chronic health condition across the country. According to the study by the American Cancer Society, it is stated that about 1.73 million new cases of cancer are detected in 2018 in the US. The demand for sterilization services is much higher across the country. The awareness about the sterilization services has encouraged various market leaders to launch their sterilization services.



Mexico Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



NORTH AMERICA STERILIZATION SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Method

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Other Sterilization Methods

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Service Type

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery

Offsite Sterilization Services

Onsite Sterilization Services

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Food and Beverages

Other End Users

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

