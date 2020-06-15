North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Sourcing type (In-House service and Outsourced Services); Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification); and End-User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Power, Manufacturing & Construction, and Others)

The North America testing, inspection & certification market accounted for US$ 59.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 85.48 Bn in 2027. Factors including the growing demand for technology-enabled TIC solutions and technological advancements coupled with the prosperous economy, are the major factors driving the growth of North America testing, inspection & certification market. The progression of technological advancement, along with the popularity of the internet of things has a profound positive impact over the maintenance and inspection through the introduction of predictive maintenance. Furthermore, the rise in emphasis towards reducing equipment and machinery downtime has added to the demand for frequent maintenance, testing, and inspection of critical assets and systems. Subsequently, the availability of technologically superior equipment and devices for testing or inspection application has facilitated in enabling accurate and seamless inspection of significant assets and systems compared to conventional approaches.

Key players:

ALS Limited

2. Applus Services, SA

3. Bureau Veritas

4. DEKRA Automobil GmbH

5. DNV GL

6. Eurofins Group

7. Intertek Group plc

8. SGS SA

9. T?V Rheinland AG

10. T?V S?D AG

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Testing, Inspection & Certification market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Testing, Inspection & Certification market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Testing, Inspection & Certification market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Across the globe, several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been studied on the basis of sale and profit margin. Some significant key players have been profiled to get informative data to make informed decisions in the businesses. It makes use of info graphics, graphs, charts, tables, and pictures. For an effective and accurate business outlook, the report on the global Testing, Inspection & Certification market examined details of the changing trends adopted by the top level companies.

