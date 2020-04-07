North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market to Reach US$ 170.2 Mn at CAGR of 6.0% in 2027

“The North America testing, inspection & certification market accounted for US$ 59.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 85.48 Bn in 2027.”

The consistent technological advancement, along with the integration of automated solutions into production and manufacturing processes, has gained attraction for numerous certification, testing, and inspection requirement. Besides, the continuous improvement in industry practice towards achieving superior levels of quality control and workplace safety continues to drive the demand for improved and efficient testing, inspection, and certification based requirements. Factors such as a rise in gross domestic product and industry value add owing to an increase in demand from end-users is also anticipated to provide a steady revenue stream for the market players during the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

ALS Limited

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA Automobil GmbH

DNV GL

Eurofins Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TÜV Rheinland AG

TÜV SÜD AG.

The existing large number of market players, along with high market competition, has resulted in a surge in the volume of mergers and acquisition across the TIC industry. The leading market players operating in the market have focused heavily on the merger and acquisition strategy for boosting the growth of their group revenue. Furthermore, the selected leading players in the market accounted for the majority share in the mergers & acquisition in the past decade for propelling the revenue growth of the players. Also, the strategies are projected to continue to remain popular across the leading market players during the coming years.

Currently, the US is dominating the North America testing, inspection & certification market, which in turn boost the demand for testing, inspection & certification market in North America. In the U.S., numerous globally applicable approaches to conformity assessment are conducted to escalate user confidence in processes, products, systems, as well as personnel. These approaches consist of 1st party conformity assessment, 2nd party conformity assessment, and 3rd party conformity assessment. Also, conformity approaches can consist of activities such as Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity (SDoC), TIC, and accreditation.

NORTH AMERICA TESTING, INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Testing, inspection & certification Market by Service Type

• Testing

• Inspection

• Certification

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by Sourcing Type

• In-house

• Outsourced

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by End-User Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Energy & Power

• Manufacturing & Construction

• Others

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by Country

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

