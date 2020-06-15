North America trade management software market in is expected to grow from US$ 246.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 442.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.8% from the year 2018 to 2027. Trade is a complex process which involves the flow of multiple goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improves the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization. Moreover, the adoption of the cloud-based solution is expected to provide real-time visibility of exported goods. Software related to transportation management system will reduce the inefficiency and costs with saving time for operations. Few of the trends expected to boost the global trade management software market during the forecast period are blockchain, artificial intelligence, and predictive analysis implementation in logistics operations.

Key players:

Amber Road, Inc.

2. Bamboo Rose LLC

3. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

4. Integration Point LLC

5. Livingston International

6. MIC

7. Oracle Corp

8. QAD, Inc.

9. QuestaWeb

10. SAP SE

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Trade Management Software market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Trade Management Software market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Trade Management Software market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Across the globe, several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been studied on the basis of sale and profit margin. Some significant key players have been profiled to get informative data to make informed decisions in the businesses. It makes use of info graphics, graphs, charts, tables, and pictures. For an effective and accurate business outlook, the report on the global Trade Management Software market examined details of the changing trends adopted by the top level companies.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

