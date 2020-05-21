North America Utility communication Market to Observe Incredible Growth by 2027

The utility communication market in North America was valued at US$ 3,198.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,380.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart grids facilitate quicker restoration of electricity after power disturbances, and help reduce management and operational costs of utilities; this ultimately lowers power costs for consumers. Moreover, various initiatives advancing the technological landscape pertaining to the energy sector are also likely to drive the growth of utility communication market during the forecast period. Utility bills are the primary means adopted by utilities for informing people about their electricity consumption, which is followed by bill payments by the consumers. These modifications have also led to the introduction of creative accounting options and introduction of various applications by the market players and are likely to drive the growth of utility communication market.

Key Companies Profiled:

ABB LTD

Fujitsu Limited

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

OMICRON Electronics GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tejas Networks

ERICSSON

The distributed power generation and multiple distribution channels subject the billing process to significant complexities and vulnerabilities to error. This is generating higher demand for the standardization and automation of the utility communication billing and bill payment methods, thus driving the demand for personalized communication network and is likely to drive the utility communication market.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. These factors are likely to drive the utility communication market. The North American utility communication market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key development strategies used by players operating in the Utility communication ?

What are the regional strategies used by industry participants to market their presence in a particular region?

How will revenue generation impact the decision-making of players?

What are the new trends affecting the growth of the Utility communication?

Based on product type, which product holds the maximum share in the in relation to the ongoing trends?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Utility communication market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Utility communication market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

