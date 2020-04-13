North America Wet Pet Food Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, and Prices

The North America Wet Pet Food Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Pet food, which is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients, is termed as wet pet food. The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as they help to boosts energy, builds muscles and lean mass, and stimulates the overall growth mechanism in animals. Consumption of wet pet food helps to provide the necessary nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to pets to keep them healthy and hydrated. Moreover, such kinds of foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper adjustment of jaws, or other related pet concerns. Such advantages offered by wet pet food makes them a popular and attractive option and the best source of hydration. However, the demand for wet pet food is always dependent upon the health of the pet and the choice of pet owners. The need for a wet pet is increasing across the globe with the rise in focus towards premiumization of pet food products and increase in consumer focus towards the health of their pets.

Market Insights

Growing preference of pet owners toward buying superior pet food products to favor the North America wet pet food market

Growing concerns among pet owners about pet nutrition and health are primarily driving the growth of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food contains animal and plant derivatives such as chicken, beef, lamb, meat broth, vegetable broth, and eggs. Also, the percentage of water ranges from 75% to 85%. Wet pet food is the best source of hydration. It also contains higher amounts of proteins and fats, minerals with added flavours and preservatives, making it more nutritional and tasty for pets. These nutrients offer various health benefits such as boosts energy, builds and tones muscles, and builds lean mass. It also helps fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and improve stamina for better metabolism. All these advantages have raised the demand for wet pet food among pet owners. Nowadays, pet owners are more concern about their pet’s nutrition. The shift in pet “ownership” to “parenting” has been identified as the major reason driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness about adequate diet for pet’s overall health has forced buyers to opt for superior food products, which is likely to drive the growth of the wet pet food market.

NORTH AMERICA WET PET FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

FirstMate Pet Foods

Little BigPaw

Mars, Incorporated

Monge SPA

Petguard Holdings, Llc

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Butcher’s Pet Care

